Check your tickets: Shedaresthedevil wins Kentucky Oaks 146

The filly beat out favorites Gamine and Swiss Skydiver in the fastest Oaks ever.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shedaresthedevil, trained by Louisville native Brad Cox, has won the 146th running of the Kentucky Oaks, upsetting favorites Gamine and Swiss Skydiver. Swiss Skydiver finished in second, with Bob Baffert's Gamine rounding out the top three.

The race was the fastest Oaks ever despite starting slow. This is Cox's second Oaks win, winning with Monomoy Girl in 2018.

Race 12 - Kentucky Oaks

WIN: 7 - Shedaresthedevil $32.30 $8.40 $3.80

PLACE: 1 - Swiss Skydiver $3.80 $2.60

SHOW: 5 - Gamine $2.40

Other Oaks Day results can be found below:

Race 11 - La Troienne Stakes

WIN: 8 - Monomoy Girl $2.80 $2.20 $2.10

PLACE: 7 - Lady Kate $7.60 $4.20

SHOW: 1 - Horologist $3.40

Race 10 - Alysheba Stakes

WIN: 6 - By My Standards $5.00 $3.00 $2.40

PLACE: 3 - Owendale $6.00 $4.00

SHOW: 1 - Silver Dust $3.80

Race 9 - Edgewood Stakes

WIN: 3 - Sharing $3.20 $2.40 $2.10

PLACE: 2 - Hendy Woods $3.40 $2.60

SHOW: 4 - Lucky Betty $3.60

Race 8 - Eight Belles Stakes

WIN: 5 - Sconsin $16.40 $3.60 $2.40

PLACE: 7 - Four Graces $2.60 $2.10

SHOW: 2 - Never Forget $3.80

Race 7

WIN: 6 - Flabbergasted $8.60 $4.60 $3.40

PLACE: 7 - I Hear You $3.80 $3.40

SHOW: 2 - Sicilia (GB) $3.80

Race 6

WIN: 5 - Honest Mischief $5.40 $3.20 $2.20

PLACE: 7 - Lasting Legacy $4.00 $2.40

SHOW: 8 - Strike That $2.20

Race 5

WIN: 8 - Travel Column $11.20 $6.00 $4.20

PLACE: 10 - Off We Go $6.40 $5.40

SHOW: 6 - Princess Lea $6.00

Race 4

WIN: 3 - Miss T Too $9.40 $4.80 $2.80

PLACE: 8 - Palomita $5.40 $3.60

SHOW: 6 - Ocean Breeze $2.40

Race 3

WIN: 1 - High Regard $6.40 $3.40 $2.60

PLACE: 2 - Jeweled Princess $3.80 $2.60

SHOW: 3 - Sara Sea $2.80

Race 2

WIN: 6 - Salty as Can Be $25.40 $9.80 $6.20

PLACE: 9 - Amusing Antics $4.00 $4.60

SHOW: 4 - Lady Traveler $4.60

Race 1

WIN: 4 - Saintsation $28.60 $10.60 $6.80

PLACE: 5 - Financial One $4.60 $3.60

SHOW: 8 - Chewy Chewy Good $10.20

