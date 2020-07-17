Serena Williams to return to action in Kentucky next month

Top Seed Open announced Williams will be in the field when play begins August 10.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Serena Williams is planning to make her return to competition at a new hard-court tournament in Kentucky next month.

It’ll be the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion’s first action since playing for the U.S. in the Fed Cup in February, before all sanctioned tennis was shut down the next month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kentucky event, called the Top Seed Open, announced Thursday that Williams and 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens will be in the field when play begins Aug. 10.

Williams already has said she will play at the U.S. Open, which is supposed to begin Aug. 31.

