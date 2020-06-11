HS Gametime | Senior Spotlight: New Albany Bulldog Chris Cosby

The offensive lineman has transformed himself into a standout player for the Bulldogs.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — New Albany senior offensive lineman Chris Cosby remembers the change starting when he just looked up.

"I was practicing against some seniors one time and they put me on my back," Cosby recalled. "And I was like yeah, I got to hit that weight room extra hard and get better."

The left tackle certainly did. He's turned into a standout for a Bulldog team going for its first sectional title in 18 years. Around his sophomore sophomore season, he began to take things more seriously.

"He's just a model young man who turned around and gone from just an immature freshmen at times to a leader on our football team and a really good football player for us," said New Albany head coach Steve Cooley. "As a young guy, he was on the scout team. Then he was like, it's a lot more fun when I'm starting. I'm going to work my tail off in the weight room and get better."

"Once I got older, I realized I wanted to be a part of this team," said Cosby. "That's when it really started."

Whether it's been the noticeable improvement in his technique, attention to detail or leadership skills, Cosby hasn't just turned into a different player. Cooley now sees him as a difference maker.

"He's got a chance every time to be a dominant force up front," Cooley said. "Whether he's double-teaming, whether it's pass protecting, whether he's coming off the ball, he wants to be the best."

Through the pursuit of it, he comes back to the lesson that put him on that path in the first place.

"Just don't take it for granted because it'll go fast," Cosby said.

New Albany looks home to take the sectional title tonight against Jeffersonville.

You can contact Tyler at tgreever@whas11.com or on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

