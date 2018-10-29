THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) - Scott Parel won the Invesco QQQ Championship on Sunday, taking the PGA Tour Champions playoff event for his second victory in two months.

Parel shot a 4-under 68, parring the final five holes at Sherwood Country Club to hold off Paul Goydos by a stroke. Parel finished at 11-under 205, birdieing the two back-nine par 5s in a bogey-free round.

The 53-year-old Parel jumped from sixth to second in the season standings, with the top 36 qualifying for the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship in two weeks at Phoenix Country Club. He won the Boeing Classic in late August for his first tour victory.

Goydos parred the final four holes in a 67. He went from 22nd to 14th in the standings.

Kenny Perry shot 67 to tie for third with David McKenzie (70) and Stephen Ames (71) at 8 under. Season points leader Bernhard Langer had a 70 to get to 7 under.

Miguel Angel Jimenez, the second-round leader, shot a 73 to also finish at 7 under with Jay Haas (69) and David Toms (70). Jimenez dropped from second to third in the standings.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.