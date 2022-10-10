Bellarmine's Scott Davenport honored with banner at Iroquois High

The college coach got quite the surprise and recognition from his former high school.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Scott Davenport is not only the head basketball coach at Bellarmine, but also a Louisville native.

He’s a proud alum of Iroquois High School and on Monday, he was back at his alma mater where he received a surprise.

A giant 11x20-foot banner honoring Davenport was unveiled, hanging on the outside of the basketball gym at the school.

Iroquois High wanted to celebrate Davenport and show how proud they are to have him as an alumnus.

“It's a proud moment for us, a proud moment for our school for everyone to know that an iroquis graduate has done what he's done I think it speaks volumes about the people that have come through here and sometimes we haven’t gotten that message out enough and it sends a positive message about Iroquois and about what we can do,” Iroquois head basketball Coach Jeff Morrow, said.

Morrow said he tries to teach his players to be proud Iroquois alumni and carry that with them through their success just like Davenport.

