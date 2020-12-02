LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former University of Louisville and New Orleans Saints star Teddy Bridgewater is giving heartfelt, relatable advice to young boys who are discovering themselves in life.

The beloved quarterback penned the letter in hopes of reaching young boys who may be going through things or living in situations beyond their control.

Read his letter in full:

“To the young boy who woke up this morning and had to prepare yourself for the harsh realities of this world on your own because your mama job schedule is hectic. To the young boy that’s afraid to read out loud in front of class because the fear of mispronouncing word[s] is greater than the fear of hearing gun shots throughout the night. To the young boy who finds happiness in free lunch at school because that’s the only meal you will eat that day.

To the young boy that looks forward to practice but hates when practice ends because that’s the only place you find joy in the world and once practice is over, it’s back to the struggle. To the young boy dealing with the pressure of running with his boys to do foolish things. To the young boy that’s looked upon as lame for making the right decisions. To the young boy whose path is headed straight down the road to jail or death because of the environment you live in. To the young boy that’s going to graduate high school. To the young boy that’s going to be the first of his family to graduate college.

To the young boy that’s going to live out his dream and change the world,

I believe in you.”

Bridgewater received tons of reaction on Twitter with fans leaving responses and animated reactions.

“Teddy, you touched my heart so deeply. I am so happy you came to the Saints so I could know what an amazing young man you are. Thank you for sharing your heart. Jesus carried you through all those things so you could touch the lives of other boys. God bless you!”, user Mindy Murphy said.

