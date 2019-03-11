It’s a bye week for the New Orleans Saints but quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was still doing work this weekend.

Teddy returned to his Miami roots Friday night, showing up at his alma mater Miami Northwestern and showed his “SupaStrut” form with the Dynamic Dozen dance team.

In his tweet, Bridgewater said he’d been studying the videos all week and then hashtagged, “My back don’t work like that and need an oil change after that.”

Bridgewater and the Saints return to action on Nov. 10 when they take on the Atlanta Falcons.

