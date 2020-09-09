Ongoing preparations at Cardinal Stadium ahead of first home game

UofL kicks off their season against WKU Sept. 12. Attendance at Cardinal Stadium has been reduced to 12,000, among other new safety precautions.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville football team kicks off their season against Western Kentucky Sept. 12 and final preparations are being made for fans at Cardinal Stadium.

UofL has adjusted their initial seating capacity at games from 18,000 to 12,000 and seating in multiple sections is prohibited. This includes the UPS Flight Deck along with some other rows to provide proper social distancing.

Temperature checks and face coverings are required for all fans entering the stadium. Distancing precautions are also in order within the stadium and parking lots surrounding the stadium.

Additionally, no tailgating will be permitted. This includes the use of tents, trailers, grills or generators. The popular tradition of Card March to welcome the team to the stadium will be discontinued for this season.

According to a press release, stadium improvements were planned to ease entry prior to the pandemic, but as a result will now offer increased physical distancing at gates.

The former ticket office and store at Gate 2 has been removed to accommodate 16 openings and 32 entrances to the stadium at that one location.



UofL Vice President and Director of Athletes Vince Tyra is expected to give a media tour of the stadium to show the measures in place to safely and accommodate fans.

WHAS11 will be in attendance for the tour and will have more details on the measures this evening.

UofL plays six games at Cardinal Stadium this season.

