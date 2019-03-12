CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ron Rivera and the Carolina Panthers have parted ways, team owner David Tepper announced on Tuesday.

"I believe this is the best decision for the long-term success of our team," Tepper said. "I have a great deal of respect for Ron and the contributions he has made to this franchise and to this community. I wish him the best."

Secondary coach Perry Fewell was named interim head coach. The Panthers also announced offensive coordinator Norv Turner would transition to special assistant to the head coach, and quarterbacks coach Scott Turner would serve as offensive coordinator.

Rivera became the Panthers' 4th head coach in franchise history in 2011. His record was 76-63-1 during the regular season and 3-4 postseason.

The Panthers earned three NFC South titles, an NFC Championship, and a Super Bowl appearance under Rivera.

Tepper said the search for the next head coach would begin immediately and the winning candidate would have "the right mix of old-school discipline and toughness with modern and innovative processes."

"We all must recognize that this is the first step in a process, but we are committed to building and maintaining a championship culture for our team and our fans," said Tepper.

The Panthers' record so far this season is 5-7. The team has lost its last four games in a row.

