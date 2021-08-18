Louisville Slugger unveils statue of Roberto Clemente

As another way to honor him, the museum teamed up with Love The Hungry to help pack meals to ship to Clemente's native Puerto Rico.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory unveiled a new statue of late Hall of Famer and humanitarian Roberto Clemente on what would have been his 87th birthday.

Clemente played his entire 18-season career with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was the first Latin American and Caribbean player to help win a World Series as a starting position player, receive an NL MVP Award and win a World Series MVP Award.

Following the statue unveiling, Clemente's game-used bat was permanently added to the museum's Hold a Piece of History exhibit. The Slugger Museum said Clemente used the Louisville Slugger bat after an unusual slump, finishing the rest of his season with a .339 batting average, nine home runs, 10 doubles and five triples for a .956 OPS.

In addition to his achievements on the field, Clemente was known for his work away from baseball. He provided humanitarian relief for people across the globe, especially those in Puerto Rico and throughout Central and South America.

Major League Baseball now honors active players who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions with The Roberto Clemente Award.

"It’s a true honor for our father to be recognized in this way by Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory," said Luis Clemente on behalf of the Roberto Clemente Foundation. "My father would be proud to have such a tribute in this great museum. We are incredibly grateful to all who were involved in the creation of this timeless statue that honors his legacy."

As another way to honor him, the museum teamed up with Love The Hungry to help pack meals to ship to Clemente's native Puerto Rico.

