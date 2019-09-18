LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The University of Louisville Athletic Association has agreed to a settlement with former men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino.

In a joint statement from UofL and Rick Pitino Wednesday, the parties said, “Coach Pitino and the University of Louisville have mutually agreed to dismiss their legal claims against each other, designate [Pitino’s] departure as a resignation, and move forward.”

UofL Athletic Director Vince Tyra called it a “great day” for UofL.

"You know, Rick accomplished a lot here as head coach, and our record books do show that. And although there'll be asterisks there at times, he's done quite a bit," Tyra said.

In a statement emailed Wednesday by his attorney, Steve Pence, Pitino said:

“Today I move on to a new chapter in my life. Against my lawyer’s advice I’m dropping my lawsuit with ULAA. I am very proud of the many accomplishments my teams achieved at Louisville. I’m so thankful and honored to coach such dedicated athletes.

"I’m also disappointed in how it ended. But as head coach I am held responsible for the actions of all team members.

"I still have so much passion for the game and so many goals I want to achieve. From this day forward I start my climb.”

RELATED: Pitino returns to Louisville to fight over 'breach of deal' with ULAA

RELATED: Grissom’s 'cash source' claim in UofL stripper scandal impacts Pitino’s firing, attorney says

RELATED: ‘Cash source’ claim reignites UofL stripper scandal

RELATED: ESPN: Rick Pitino agrees to deal to coach EuroLeague team

RELATED: Embattled Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino says he is 'done with coaching'

RELATED: ULAA lawyers: Pitino not cooperating in wrongful termination lawsuit

RELATED: Pitino opens up in Dan Patrick Show interview

RELATED: Pitino on NCAA ruling: ‘’The NCAA cannot rewrite history by taking a banner down...’’

RELATED: UofL files suit against former coach Rick Pitino

RELATED: Pitino files breach of contract lawsuit against ULAA

RELATED: Pitino to ESPN: Time to move on with life

RELATED: Louisville basketball scandal: Adidas executive, sports agent among 8 indicted

RELATED: Rick Pitino denies knowledge of recruitment scandal on ESPN

RELATED: Adidas parts ways with Rick Pitino

RELATED: UofL Athletic Association Board fires Pitino