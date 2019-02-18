LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – After a scandal-filled end to his coaching career at the University of Louisville, former coach Rick Pitino continues to rise to the top.

After taking on the head coaching role of Athens’ EuroLeague power Panathinaikos of Greece, his team won the Greek Cup beating PAOK 79-73.

The Hall of Fame coach tweeted Sunday, “Greek Cup Championship to Panathinaikos! Awesome group of guys. Truly special men.”

Pitino was fired in October 2017 after the FBI revealed they were investigating a “pay for play” scheme involving the Louisville basketball team.