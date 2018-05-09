LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A day after his bombshell book release, former University of Louisville basketball Coach Rick Pitino is headed to Good Morning America.

Pitino sits down with Robin Roberts for the exclusive interview on Wednesday's telecast.

“I had never cheated the game, and never cheated to have a player come play for me. Never as a head coach would I ever think about doin' somethin' like that. Outwork, outhustle people, spend more time with your players, try to do all the little things, from – from starting a three-point shot when it was first invented, and leading the country in that, pressing, and doin' all those things to try and get an edge, certainly. But cheating, it's not part of my fabric,” he said.

Pitino: My Story chronicles his time as an NBA coach and his successful, yet scandal-ridden career in the NCAA but shares thoughts on several key figures.

He calls Governor Matt Bevin a religious zealot who had it in for both him and former athletic director Tom Jurich.

Good Morning America airs at 7 a.m. on WHAS11/ABC.

