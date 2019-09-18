LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The University of Louisville Athletic Association has agreed to a settlement with former men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino.

In a joint statement from UofL and Rick Pitino Wednesday, the parties said, “Coach Pitino and the University of Louisville have mutually agreed to dismiss their legal claims against each other, designate [Pitino’s] departure as a resignation, and move forward.”

UofL Athletic Director Vince Tyra called it a “great day” for UofL.

