BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bob Knight is back at Indiana for the first time in nearly two decades.

The 79-year-old combustible coach won three national championships in 29 seasons with the Hoosiers.

But he had stayed away from the program after he was fired in 2000. That absence finally ended Saturday.

He is expected to be honored at halftime of the Purdue-Indiana game at Assembly Hall.

Also to be honored is former Purdue coach Gene Keady and members of Indiana's 1980 Big Ten championship team.

Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight, left, yells "play defense!" for the fans during his first appearance at Indiana University since his dismissal in September of 2000. Knight, along with former player Isiah Thomas, right, are on the court during a ceremony with the Indiana players of the 1980 Big Ten championship team the halftime of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

AP

He was also officially welcomed back via the men's basketball Twitter account and was featured in a special video montage.