Multiple sources are reporting that former Minnesota Vikings QB Tarvaris Jackson is dead following a car crash in Alabama Sunday night.

Jackson was just 36 years old.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport posted the news on Twitter. It was also reported independently by a number of other media sources. ESPN Vikings beat reporter Courtney Cronin says Jackson was returning home from his native Montgomery, Alabama when he was involved in a single-vehicle crash at 8:50 p.m. Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jackson was killed when the 2012 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree then overturned.

Jackson was a high round draft choice by the Vikings in 2006, projected to be a star by then-coach Brad Childress, but Jackson never panned out. After being released by the Purple he landed with the Seattle Seahawks for two stints, winning a Super Bowl title as backup to Russell Wilson in 2014.

"The entire Vikings family is saddened by the news of Tarvaris Jackson being taken from us too soon," reads a statement released Monday by the Minnesota Vikings. "One of Tarvaris' greatest attributes was his positive outlook and approach. He genuinely cared about others, was a good friend and will be missed by family, teammates and Vikings fans everywhere. We send our deepest condolences to his family."

After leaving the NFL Jackson struggled with financial and legal problems before landing on his feet as quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State University.

Tarvaris Jackson leaves behind his wife Lakitta Jackson, and three children – Tarvaris, Takayla and Tyson. Reaction from former teammates, coaches and opponents was swift and heartfelt. "Tarvaris Jackson was a beloved teammate, competitor, and Seahawk," posted his former head coach Pete Carroll. "He will be deeply missed."

