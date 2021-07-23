Report: Texas and OU moving to SEC could be official in a week

It looks like the Texas-OU move from the Big 12 to the SEC could happen fairly soon.
The Austin American-Statesman is reporting a prominent Big 12 source said the two teams could be SEC official in a week.
"They've been working on this for a minimum of 6 months...," tweeted AAS sports columnist Kirk Bohls. "Move could become official in a week." Bohls also tweeted that his source tells him the vote would be 13-1.
Earlier this week our sister station in Dallas, WFAA, reported that as early as next week (Tuesday or Wednesday), both schools will jointly file a letter with the BIG 12 and say they’re not going to renew their media rights.
Then it's up to both schools to go to the SEC to apply for acceptance -- and it's up to the SEC to decide what it wants to do.
The move would make the SEC the first 16-team mega league. WFAA reports moving to the SEC would ensure millions more annually for each school.
The BIG 12 TV contracts expire in 2025.