Report: Eagles offensive coordinator flying to Indianapolis Monday to finalize deal as Colts' next head coach

The Colts have told other candidates they are out of the running for the job, according to Adam Schefter at ESPN.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly told all candidates for their vacant head coaching job that they have zeroed in on another candidate. That's all candidates except Shane Steichen, the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, a source said Steichen is scheduled to fly to Indianapolis Monday afternoon, when he is expected to finalize his deal to become the Colts' next head coach.

Schefter previously reported the Colts were waiting for Steichen to finish coaching the Eagles in Sunday's Super Bowl to hammer out a contract and bring him to Indianapolis.

Schefter posted a tweet Sunday morning saying that Steichen was the Colts' target, and they would meet after the game to try to reach an agreement.

All remaining candidates were told this weekend that they are out of the running for the job, according to Schefter's sources, leaving Steichen as the last man standing.

Steichen is 37 and has been with the Eagles since 2021. He would be following in the familiar footsteps of former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, who came to lead the Colts from Philadelphia in 2018 before he was fired earlier this season.

This season, the Eagles were the NFL's third-ranked offense in both yards per game at 389.1 and scoring, averaging just over 28 points per game.

In his first year, the Eagles boasted the league's most productive rushing offense, ranking first in the NFL with 2,715 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns.

Before coming to Philadelphia, Steichen spent 2014-20 with the Chargers. He worked alongside former Colts offensive coordinator and current Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni during that time.