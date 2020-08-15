Reds player tests positive, 2 games with Pirates postponed

The Reds are the third team to have a game postponed because someone on their roster tested positive, joining the Marlins and Cardinals.

CINCINNATI — The last two games of a series between Cincinnati and Pittsburgh have been called off because a Reds player tested positive for COVID-19.

Major League Baseball is awaiting further testing to see if the result was a false positive.

The Reds are the third team to have a game postponed because someone on their roster tested positive, joining the Marlins and Cardinals. It’s the second time a Reds player has tested positive during the season.

Matt Davidson went in the injured list after a positive test, but subsequent tests were negative and he returned to the team. No games were postponed.

