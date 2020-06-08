Ray Lewis' sons will transfer to play football at Kentucky

Rayshad and Rahsaan Lewis announced their decision to walk-on at UK on Twitter.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Two sons of pro football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis have announced on social media they will transfer to play at Kentucky.

Rayshad and Rahsaan Lewis announced their decisions on Twitter. A Wildcats football spokeswoman says the brothers are confirmed walk-ons.

The story continues 🤫 pic.twitter.com/z52vk0RgXN — Rayshad Lewis (@ThatOtherLewis) August 5, 2020

Rayshad Lewis played wide receiver and special teams as a senior at Maryland last season after switching from defense the previous year.

Rahsaan Lewis played several games at receiver for Florida Atlantic last season before redshirting. He began his collegiate career at Central Florida and played in seven contests as a defensive back.

