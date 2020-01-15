LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was selected as the Professional Football Writers of America Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year.

Jackson led the NFL with 36 passing touchdowns and threw for 3,127 yards. Jackson also broke the single season rushing record for a QB with 1,206 yards and rushed for seven touchdowns.

The former University of Louisville Heisman-winning quarterback led the Ravens to an AFC best 13-2 record, ultimately losing in the Divisional Round of the Playoffs to Tennessee Titans 28-12.

Jackson took home five AFC offensive Player of the Week awards and one AFC offensive Player of the Month award throughout the season as well as being on the AP All Pro First Team.

