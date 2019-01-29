LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- UofL Women's Basketball Coach Jeff Walz is doing his part to help fight childhood cancer but he's going to need some help.

Walz has teamed up with Provost Beth Boehm to donate $10 to "Raise Red" for every student who attends Thursday's game against UConn.

"Raise Red" helps raise money for pediatric cancer and blood disease research.

Walz and Boehm said they'll donate up to $5,000 each.

The number four Cardinals host number three Connecticut on Thursday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.