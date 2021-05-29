NC Courage rolls in rout against Racing Louisville 5-0

Racing now sits at 1-1-1 on the season and prepares for a match-up against the Portland Thorns June 5.

CARY, N.C. — Racing Louisville FC had a tough outing Friday evening against the NC Courage as they were routed 5-0 in a road game.

Goals were scored for the Courage by international stars Lynn Williams and Debinha. The Courage also saw the NWSL return of Sam Mewis, who earlier this year during a stint with England’s Manchester City was ranked the No. 1 player in the world by ESPN.

"You come down here -- you play against a team that's one of the best teams in the world the last number of years," Racing coach Christy Holly said. "It's a great opportunity to step up, or sometimes you feel the nerves on playing on such a level."

The Courage out-shot Racing 28-6 and controlled possession 60.8% of the match.

Racing also only had one shot on goal as opposed to the Courage's 11.

The five goals were scored by Abby Erceg (7'), Williams (63'), Debinha (68') and a pair by Hailie Mace (75',90')

"The message stays the same," Holly said. "Last week, we didn't get carried away with the win. Tonight, we'll not get carried away with the loss. We'll sit down, reflect, and we'll go again."

Racing now moves to 1-1-1 on the season and prepares for a match-up against the Portland Thorns June 5.

