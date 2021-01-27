Racing Louisville FC to make NWSL debut in April

The NWSL announced its medical task force has approved play in home markets for the Challenge Cup, set to begin April 9.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Racing Louisville FC will make its National Women's Soccer League debut during the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup this April.

The NWSL announced its medical task force has approved play in home markets for the Challenge Cup, set to begin April 9. After the cup, the 10 teams will face off in a 24-game regular season starting May 15.

Full details on the Challenge Cup format and regular season schedule are expected at a later date.

Regular season play will conclude on Oct. 30. Six teams will then qualify for an expanded NWSL playoffs, set to begin Nov. 6. The league's championship game will be Nov. 20, and the league will finish the year with an expansion draft Dec. 16.

Lynn Family Stadium will also host the inaugural International Women's Cup this summer. Racing Lou and the Chicago Red Stars will participate alongside two top European clubs.

