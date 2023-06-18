Racing Louisville runs past Gotham to tighten playoff race

Racing Louisville (3-3-6, 15 points) completed a strong home stand over the past nine days at Lynn Family Stadium.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Racing Louisville continued its post-Kentucky Derby sprint, claiming its sixth win over the last nine matches across all competitions with a 2-0 victory over NJ/NY Gotham on Sunday at Lynn Family Stadium.

Savannah DeMelo scored her fifth regular-season goal that stood as the game-winner, and Thembi Kgatlana netted her first goal in a Racing kit right after the start of the second half to seal the vital result for Louisville. The win moved Racing within three points of a playoff spot and was the third straight shutout for goalkeeper Katie Lund and Louisville’s jelling defense.

“It’s huge, and it keeps us up with our goal of going to the playoffs,” DeMelo said. “I think it puts us in a really good spot to keep growing and keep going. It’s motivational for us.”

Racing Louisville (3-3-6, 15 points) completed a strong home stand over the past nine days at Lynn Family Stadium, with the Louisvillians securing a win and a draw – both shutouts – against two teams in playoff positions. Coach Kim Björkegren’s squad also notched a comfortable 3-0 win over Houston on Wednesday in the UKG NWSL Challenge Cup.

Since a frustrating loss at Orlando on Derby Saturday in early May, Racing is 6-1-2 across all competitions, with six shutouts and six multi-goal performances.

On Sunday afternoon, DeMelo’s scrambling goal in the 23rd minute put Racing in front after an energetic start to the game. The 25-year-old tracked down a loose ball about 12 yards from goal and slotted in a low shot to the right corner as she was falling away from goal.

“We played with a lot of energy – overall the first half was one of the better of the season,” Björkegren said. “The second half was more about defending. In the middle of that second half, we were a little panicked but still well-organized in the defense. Maybe we can keep the ball in the team a little more – that’s my only thing – but we keep working hard, we have a good bench and we solved the problem.”

Kgatlana gave Racing a huge boost all match, generating a number of chances and beating defenders with her creativity and electric pace. She broke through right after halftime, racing past multiple defenders and knocking home Kirsten Davis’s pass 28 seconds into the second period to pad Louisville’s lead.

“I’m a striker – I’m hungry,” Kgatlana said. “I just came back from an injury and, prior to that goal, I had chances, but I think my willingness to keep on going and not giving up is what pushed me to the goal. I always want to expose the defenders.”

Racing’s excellent defending did the rest. Lund made seven saves, most of them comfortable for Louisville’s No. 1, and the defensive line in front of her proved disruptive and confident as Gotham searched for a breakthrough.

In the end, Racing became the first team in eight games to score multiple goals on a stout Gotham defense and secured a critical victory in its pursuit of one of the six playoff spots in the NWSL. Louisville is now just three points back from sixth place, held by the Gotham squad it beat on Sunday.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.