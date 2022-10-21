Racing Louisville FC searching for new general manager

The search comes after a report earlier this month detailed allegations of abuse by former Coach Christy Holly.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Racing Louisville FC has announced it is looking to add a new general manager to lead the day-to-day operations of the National Women's Soccer League club.

"This hire will serve as a liaison between the team and front office with a goal toward improving Racing Louisville on and off the field," officials said in a press release.

Duties of the general manger will include overseeing performance, player recruitment and compliance.

They will also provide support and insight for players and staff while implementing best practices across professional soccer.

The announcement comes weeks after a report by Sally Yates detailed allegations of abuse by the league's former Coach Christy Holly, who was terminated in August 2021.

The allegations are also being investigated further by the NWSL/NWSL PA.

"Racing Louisville is committed to positive change that addresses workplace issues, improves our culture and allows athletes to achieve their full potential," officials said. "The club is striving to build an inclusive, safe environment of which players and fans can be proud of."

In a letter to season ticketholders, Racing Louisville said it hears the community's concerns following the report and that their focus remains on the players.

Officials said hiring a genera manager is one of the recommendations from the ongoing joint investigation that the club intends to implement.

The club will also be adding a new assistant coach to Racing's technical staff and updating the company's anti-harassment and anti-discrimination policies.

"It is our hope that these efforts lead to the positive change we all want to see," officials said. "We will listen, learn and act to ensure we maintain the best possible environment for players."

