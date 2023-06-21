Racing Louisville FC star named to U.S. National Team's World Cup roster

Savannah DeMelo just became the first player in the club's history to receive a World Cup call-up to the U.S. Women's National Team.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Racing Louisville FC star Savannah DeMelo just became the first player in the club's history to receive a World Cup call-up to the U.S. Women's National Team.

According to a news release, DeMelo made the 23-player roster for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, which goes from July 20-Aug. 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

In an interview with WHAS11 News, she said the news "makes me feel like you're lying to me, because I still can't believe it's true. Just a great feeling, super excited.”

The 25-year old midfielder said when she got the Facetime call she was with her family and they all screamed of joy. This was always the dream for her.

"I got called to my first youth camp when I was in eighth grade. So I think that's when I started to idolize it," DeMelo said. "We went to like a week in the hotels, training every single day. And I was like, 'oh my god, I love this. I want to do this for the rest of my life.'"

DeMelo said she's most excited to play day-in and day-out with the team.

"You're talking about the people I've idolized since I was a young girl, and I'm going to be able to go and learn and be with them -- probably all the time. I'm super excited about that, and being able to learn from them not only on the field but off the field," she said.

She said she sees herself playing an attacking role on the team.

"I always want to go for it. I want to create dangerous opportunities. I want to put players in dangerous opportunities. I think that's what sets me apart. I think that's what I want to add to the team to help in any way," DeMelo said.

She's in her second year as a professional, and in the midst of a breakthrough National Women's Soccer League season for Racing, putting together a Most Valuable Player campaign with eight goals and three assists across all competitions.

“Savannah has been a game-changer in every single game, with assists, goals and more,” Racing coach Kim Björkegren said. “She has worked so hard, and this is well-deserved. In my opinion, she has been one of the best players in the league this season, and her progress since the start of last year has been amazing.”

DeMelo has 12 goal involvements in 12 appearances. She was named the NWSL’s Player of the Month for May and made the league’s Best XI for the month.

The U.S. opens World Cup group stage play against Vietnam at 9 p.m. Friday, July 21. Racing will host Chicago at 7 p.m. that day at Lynn Family Stadium and invites fans to remain at the stadium to watch the U.S. play on the stadium video board. Tickets are on sale now here.

