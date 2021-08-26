Busy schedule takes its toll as Racing Louisville FC falls to Kansas City

Despite a valiant effort in the second half, the club couldn't get the win in Kansas City Wednesday night.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Coming off a big win at the Women's Cup, Racing Louisville FC was hoping to keep that momentum going as it faced Kansas City. Unfortunately, that's not how things went down Wednesday night.

Racing Louisville came into the game at Legends Field at 9th in the NWSL standings. Kansas City managed to get in two goals before the end of the first half.

During the second half, Nadia Nadim and Cece Kizer helped cut that lead in half, but it wasn't enough. The final score was 2-1, with Kansas City holding on for the win.

Coach Christy Holly said his team "entered the game with a hangover" due to a busy schedule - this was Racing's fourth game in a span of 15 days.

“It’s a tough month," said Nadia Nadim. "Games are coming hard and fast. We have to have short-term memories and move forward."

This was the club's second game against Kansas City this month. On Aug. 8, Racing Louisville defeated Kansas City 3-1.

The club sits at 4-7-4 and will stay on the road for its next game, facing the Houston Dash Sunday night.

