Racing Louisville FC player, former members allege variety of abuses in inaugural season

A current player, 6 former ones and a former staff member detail accounts of alleged emotional, physical and verbal abuse experienced during the team’s debut season.

It is our hope that these efforts lead to the positive change we all want to see. We will listen, learn and act to ensure we maintain the best possible environment for players.

Updated company-wide anti-harassment and anti-discrimination policies and practices to address specific issues facing our industry, including training programs to be run by an accredited third-party resource.

Adding a new assistant coach to the Racing technical staff. This coach will liaise directly with players on their individual development plans while also working with staff on coaching objectives.

Opening the search for a Racing Louisville general manager position to oversee day-to-day team operations with a goal toward improving on and off the field. Duties include oversight of performance, player recruitment and compliance while providing support and insight for players and staff.

In addition to recommendations of the ongoing NWSL/NWSLPA joint investigation, we commit to these changes to further build our culture and ensure the well-being of our players and staff:

In conjunction with the NWSL, created a more thorough, exhaustive vetting process for coaching hires responsible for assembling Racing Louisville’s current staff. Moving forward, players will also have the opportunity to speak to and provide feedback on potential new coaching hires.

In conjunction with the NWSL, provided company-wide access to RealResponse, the leading safe and secure feedback, monitoring and anonymous reporting platform for athletic teams and organizations.

Since terminating former coach Christy Holly in August 2021, we have taken the following steps to help foster an improved environment:

We are committed to building a positive work environment where athletes can flourish. Racing Louisville FC and Soccer Holdings are pledging to positive change that addresses any workplace concerns, improves our culture, and allows athletes to achieve their full potential. The club is striving to build an inclusive, safe environment which makes players and fans proud.

We are fully cooperating with the NWSL/NWSL PA joint and independent investigation. We will refrain from commenting on U.S. Soccer’s Yates report to protect the ongoing investigation’s integrity.

Editor’s note: WHAS11 reached out to all parties named in this story as well as the NWSL and NWSLPA. The only response was from Racing Louisville FC. You can read it here:

“No member of staff or any person with any visibility into the team’s daily operations did enough to protect our players,” Sebring, who included herself in that group, wrote in a statement before doing a Zoom interview for this story.

All former members of Racing who spoke to WHAS11 think O’Connor, along with anyone else who did not do enough to properly address or listen to their concerns, should no longer be with the organization. They said the issues started from the very beginning.

Sebring and the players named former Racing director of high performance Brianne Brown as having a problematic power dynamic with Holly. In addition, some players cited current Louisville City FC analyst and former Racing assistant coach Gary Curneen, as well as former volunteer coach Clifton Bush for alleged emotional and verbal abuse.

An independent investigation into the U.S. Soccer Federation and NWSL , led by former United States Attorney General Sally Yates, revealed the cause for why Racing fired Holly was his alleged sexual abuse of Simon. Everyone who spoke to WHAS11 believes it only touched on the other types of alleged abuses Holly committed and did not detail those committed by others.

In addition to a current player in Ekic, the seven former club members who spoke to WHAS11 are:

­­Ekic, six former Racing players and one former staff member allege current club president James O’Connor, former president Brad Estes and the rest of the front office helped foster a toxic culture and environment. They allege it allowed former head coach Christy Holly to sexually abuse former Racing and current Leicester City Football Club defender Erin Simon. They also allege it enabled him, and other former and current members of the club, to abuse other players emotionally, physically, and verbally.

"It had to escalate to the worst possible thing for us to be sitting here and talking about it, recognizing everything that's happened and what the club did was wrong," Ekic said.

Instead, what she and others experienced in the club’s inaugural season fell well short of that.

“I was genuinely so excited for this opportunity to stay in my hometown, to build something in my hometown, to be there from the start, the very beginning of the club, to build something great,” Ekic said.

Louisville native Emina Ekic has always taken pride in that history. So, when the University of Louisville alum learned the National Women’s Soccer League’s newest franchise in Racing Louisville FC , Kentucky’s first top-tier pro sports team since the Colonels, drafted her in 2021, she couldn’t hold her excitement.

But the Commonwealth of Kentucky had not been home to a top-tier professional sports team since 1976. That was the last year of the Bluegrass State’s beloved basketball being in the pro ranks with the American Basketball Association’s Kentucky Colonels.

The sports-crazed city of Louisville, Kentucky is home to The Greatest in Muhammad Ali, the longest continuously held major sporting event in the United States in the Kentucky Derby, one of the most famous rivalries in college sports with the University of Louisville vs. the University of Kentucky and Louisville Slugger baseball bats.

As the team prepared for the season, it held its trial period for players to try out and earn a contract with the club. That’s where more issues became clear.

“He turns his laptop. He has one of my Instagram pictures,” Baucom said. “And it's not a soccer picture. It was a picture with my curly hair out and obviously in regular clothing. He was just like, ‘J, this is one of my favorite pictures of you. I love when you wear your hair out like this.’ And I'm like, ‘This is fucking weird.’ This is supposed to be a really exciting moment for me to sign and you're showing an Instagram picture.”

Her former teammates started to notice too. For another trial player in Baucom, it was when she signed her contract with Louisville in Holly’s office.

“I was warned not to go because he creates a very bad culture,” Kara said. “So, in hindsight if I knew the degree to those words, I wouldn't have gone. But it was the only place I was offered a trial period. So, it’s your dream or is he really that bad? And the answer is yes, he really was.”

Kara had an idea of the toxicity he could create. When she was trying out for Racing as a trial player, two former Sky Blue coaches informed her of Holly’s nature.

‘You need to be careful with Christy. What he did before was terrible,’” Sebring recalled. “And I remember being like, ‘What are they talking about?’ But again, Christy was a stunning manipulator. With his words, James (O’Connor) and Brad's (Estes) vote of confidence and their impression that they had this glowing review of him, I didn't question it until I was seeing it for myself.”

Sebring said she kept in contact with the NWSL’s community of administrators while starting her job with Racing. One league administrator sent her a cryptic warning.

“She called me the first time it happened many years ago,’ Hendrix said. “So, I had an idea, unfortunately, of what I was getting into.”

Hendrix had knowledge of Holly too, but from a more personal point of view. She has been close friends with Simon since the two played together in England for West Ham United. Hendrix knew about Holly’s alleged sexual abuse of Simon after the defender and coach worked together at Sky Blue, which is detailed in the Yates report.

“I thought it was just about his wife,” Betos said. “They were like, ‘No.’ I wasn't even searching for those answers. So, players have been speaking up.”

After joining Gotham for the 2022 season, Betos said it only took a week to learn more about Holly’s past. According to Betos, four former Gotham players informed her Holly was inappropriate with them. Prior to that, she only knew of his relationship with Rampone.

The lack of public details on that departure, per the investigation, helped him later work for U.S. Soccer and eventually Racing Louisville FC. According to the Yates report, neither organization deeply vetted Holly. It states Racing hired Holly based off recommendations from U.S. Soccer and Sky Blue officials, but also that Louisville officials did not speak to any players or staff who directly worked with Holly at Sky Blue.

According to the investigation, Holly had abusive patterns at Sky Blue. It said the toxicity boiled over at the club when he started a relationship with his current wife, former United States Women’s National Team star Christie Rampone. She played under him at Sky Blue as the team’s captain. The report stated the situation “had become so toxic and disruptive that he had ‘lost the locker room.’”

Per the Yates report, Holly did not have a proper coaching license to be an NWSL head coach. It also detailed how Sky Blue FC, which is now Gotham and was Holly’s first NWSL head coaching job, did not reveal the real reason for his departure, as the club thanked him and said he stepped down in a release.

More players detailed medical issues to WHAS11. Two sources with medical backgrounds and direct knowledge of these concerns, and how they were handled, confirmed the following accounts.

“I was feeling really off and had a horrible headache for probably a whole week,” Kara said. “He was basically belittling my problem saying now that I have a contract, I'm not going to work hard. ‘Oh, I shouldn't have ever given you a contract.’ He would make little digs at me throughout the week.”

Her instincts were proven to be right shortly after she signed the contract. Kara has a benign brain tumor and takes a weekly medication for it, something she disclosed to Holly and the medical staff. She was having a negative reaction to the medication’s effects after a flight for a club road trip to Florida for two preseason matches against Florida State University.

“‘I just can't buy in. There's something off with this guy,’” Kara recalled. “I just knew what he was saying was not aligned with his actions.”

While getting to live her dream of playing professional soccer, Kara remembered conversations with her parents detailing continued skepticism of Holly.

Despite that experience, Kara earned a contract. According to a copy she provided to WHAS11, she signed it on April 1, just 9 days before Racing’s first-ever match versus. the Orlando Pride in the Challenge Cup. The club itself announced its trial player signings on April 5.

“So, we clearly know we're not making it up. I never really had a good impression of them even from day one. But that is really what solidified it to me. And then our trial period went on for a month after those 10 days. It was just nonsense in the way they waged those contracts over our heads.”

“After 10 days, when we asked him what the deal was, we still didn’t know if we were going to get signed or not,” Kara said. “He made it seem like we all made it up. But there was 10 of us in the room. And Brynn (Sebring) was in the room too.

Kara was a non-roster invite to camp, which started on Feb. 1, and corroborated Sebring’s account. The forward said about two weeks into the trial period, Holly told a group of 10 trial players he would make a final decision on if they earned a contract about 10 days from their conversation, something Betos also confirmed.

The new CBA says the NWSL must now make housing and meals available to trial players. Per the agreement, trialists can also use a weekly stipend of $25 for transportation. Betos confirmed Sebring’s entire account, telling WHAS11 she brought the trial player issues to the negotiating table for improvements to be made considering what she saw players go through at Racing.

“That was the first time for me where I was like, ‘This is wrong, these players are being misled. They're being manipulated, they're being treated terribly.’”

“But instead, they were given really elusive feedback and given the impression that they could earn contracts, which made them want to stay,” Sebring said. “I think the problem was we didn't have enough players on roster and needed more people to keep our training numbers high.

Sebring explained that during early evaluations of this period, the club identified players who would not be earning contracts. She urged Holly to clearly inform those players so they could pursue other opportunities.

“The way Racing handled that in 2021 was extremely different from anything I think any other club was doing and any experience I've ever been a part of,” Sebring said. “We didn't sign any trial players until April 5, which was four days before the first game of the season. And it was nine weeks after players had started training with us.”

Sebring, based on four years of earlier NWSL experience with OL Reign, said clubs would evaluate trial players within 1 to 2 weeks during preseason camp, since the club or league did not pay or give them medical benefits. Betos, a league veteran who was one of 36 players to help negotiate the new CBA, said players trying out for Louisville had to pay for their own housing and meals.

According to the 2022 NWSL Collective Bargaining Agreement , a trial player is defined as someone “not currently employed by NWSL, but who is currently seeking employment as a professional soccer player with NWSL, and who is training with a team during the term of this Agreement.”

Injury issues :

Ashley remembered a scrimmage where she noticed something wrong with her hamstring.

“I felt it just kind of give out on me,” Ashley said. “And then a couple of days later, they were having me sprint. I've never dealt with a hamstring injury before. Obviously, I’m completely entrusting the staff. So, I sprint during training, and I definitely made it worse.”

Later, Brown and Holly met with Ashley to discuss not just her health, but how to handle it.

“‘You have to trust us. We can't have this mistrust going on here,’” Ashley remembered. “I was just pretty thrown off because I completely trusted them. I listened to exactly what they said to do. So, they were proactively telling me how I needed to feel about what was going on.”

The defender said she also developed an Achilles injury leading up to the NWSL regular season during the Challenge Cup part of Racing’s schedule. She entered an April 26 match versus North Carolina as a substitute in the 69th minute and eventually felt her Achilles pop before the end of the game.

Ashley said she could still painfully walk after the 3-2 loss. In the days that followed though, she refused to train, but said Brown forced her to train, eventually causing Ashley to cry and scream off the field after a ball struck her in the back of her Achilles.

“No one even addressed me, looked at me or anything,” Ashley said. “It was as if what I was doing was fake and I was able to play, but just didn't want to.”

The Verona, New Jersey native traveled with the team for a Challenge Cup match at Gotham. A former Verona High School star, she used the trip home to consult her own trusted medical source: her high school athletic trainer Jason Calo.

Calo is the head athletic trainer for the Verona Board of Education who also works with college athletes through Montclair State University. He has held the Verona Board of Education position for 22 years after stops that included the National Football League’s New York Giants.

“From her ACL, meniscus, ankle sprains, Achilles sprains, you name it and she’s had it,” Calo said. “She’s been a longstanding customer of mine for years. She’s a great, great girl and a really hard worker.”

Calo said Ashley walked him through how her Achilles was feeling and what the Racing staff was telling her.

“They thought it wasn’t as serious of an injury as it was,” Calo said. “And she felt like she was getting pushed to play.”

“He palpated and felt my Achilles,” Ashley said. “He said, ‘Have you gotten an MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) on this?’ I was like, ‘No, I'm not really allowed to.’ MRIs weren't a thing last year, unless you were a big-time player at the club, or they paid a lot of money to get you. And he said, ‘Well, you definitely have some micro tears.’”

“It wound up being a pretty good Achilles tendinitis,” Calo said. “She might rupture it if she continued playing. So, I told her that, and I don’t want to say she was surprised, because she knew she was hurt. For her to come see me, she was hurt.”

Ashley then called a team trainer to inform them of Calo’s findings. Holly then contacted Ashley as she stood in the driveway of her family’s New Jersey home.

“He is just screaming, laying into me, asking why on Earth I would go to someone else? And how could he possibly have an opinion on this without having a medical scan,” Ashley recalled. “At the end of the conversation, he was like, ‘Okay, well, I hope you have a great night with your family, Jules.’

“So, he went from being absolutely crazy to just, ‘It's okay, don't worry.’ And then the next game, I ended up dressing. I dressed for a game where I could barely put my cleats on at this point.”

According to Ashley, the training staff later ordered an ultrasound, which confirmed the micro tears. Ashley called Holly while she was with a doctor for how to go about an injection of plasma rich platelets. She estimates her recovery lasted about 2 months.

Her injury was not a complete tear, but according to Calo, the micro tears could lead to one if not treated properly. He estimated recovering from them, meaning staying out of competition until the pain subsides, takes about 3-4 months.

“I tore my Achilles about seven or eight years ago,” Calo explained when asked about treating Achilles injuries. “I personally and professionally treated it as well. Once you tear your Achilles, you're pretty much out for I would say, about eight months to a year, in terms of you coming back to full activity, depending on the sport that you play.”

Almost two months later, Ashley played six minutes in a regular season match versus Houston. She said she felt better but was still in pain.

“Christy told me to stop seeing my personal trainer at Baptist Health and to work with Bri (Brown),” Ashley said. “And the doctor who gave me the plasma rich platelets told me that if I didn’t start progressing quicker, they would trade me. Then, I got my agent involved and Christy said he never said that.”

Otto shared a similar experience. She described a preseason hamstring injury that Brown and Holly did not offer much help in treating.

“Christy essentially told the staff that I never really played at a high level and had to work as hard as I am here. And that's why I got injured, it was expected for me to be injured,” Otto recalled. “When I started to kind of speak up, he would be snippy with me.”

Later, Otto experienced issues with her right knee, where she had previously suffered a torn ACL as well as underwent meniscus repairs. She requested an MRI, initially getting denied, but pushed the training staff for one by explaining her past injuries. Otto eventually got the MRI and she needed surgery.

Otto said Holly was “fuming” since she did not want to dress for the next match, a May 15 game versus the Kansas City Current. Two days after that scoreless draw, she underwent surgery and informed her agent of how Holly had reacted to her situation.

“He wouldn't speak to me,” Otto said of Holly. “He got in front of the whole group, said that my agent told him training was too hard and he's too hard on me.

“And then eventually, he had a meeting with me and James O'Connor. He sat there and basically said I lost his trust because I told my agent what he said. When I genuinely asked him (O’Connor) if I couldn't tell my agent stuff, he was like, ‘You can tell your agent anything. But I can see both sides.’”

The Yates report named a separate player who also tried to get an MRI. During her interview with WHAS11, Hendrix revealed she was that player. She said it concerned an ankle issue from a past injury.

“He just got in my face, told me he couldn't trust that I can play well,” Hendrix said of Holly. “He wasn't sure if he was going to start me or not. From that point, I felt like I couldn't ask about my injuries. I couldn't try to get treatment.”

Calo said no team at any level should deny an MRI, which goes for any injury that calls for one, or even those where one is performed on the side of caution. His only reasoning for why a team would not follow that protocol focuses on insurance costs.