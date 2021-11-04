Racing Louisville draws in NWSL debut

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An estimated 5,300 fans at Lynn Family Stadium took part in Louisville’s sports history Saturday.
Racing Louisville FC made its National Women’s Soccer League debut, one of the first top-tier sports franchises to call Kentucky home since the ABA’s Kentucky Colonels in 1976.
The sellout, limited crowd watch Racing FC take on the Orlando Pride as part of the NWSL Challenge Cup.
The final minutes of the game – there was a free kick for Racing who was down a free kick with a score of 2-1.
Brook Hendrix scores the free kick, tying it a 2 which would be the final.
Coach Christy Holly called the energy at the stadium “unreal.”
“It was incredible. The lights, the sounds, the fans. It was unreal honestly. It kind of took my breath away at first. I was so excited and nervous all day and then we got here and it honestly felt like home from the first step we were on. This was just everything coming together. We're just thankful to get out on the field, get in front of the fans. Our fans have been fantastic. This was a day the owners, management, fans, they deserved it,” she said.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
RELATED VIDEO