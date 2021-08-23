Racing Louisville trades rights to Press to Angel City

Racing will get to sign Angel City’s first round pick in the NWSL Draft, $75K in allocation money and roster protection from Angel City in the 2021 expansion draft.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Racing Louisville agreed with Angel City FC to trade the rights of Christen Press, who is a star for the US Women’s National Team.

The team will also be open to a selection from the NWSL’s other incoming franchise, San Diego, in the expansion draft which happens Dec. 16.

“We are pleased to secure a deal where we get a top first-round draft pick, receive a significant allocation mount and, importantly, protect our squad,” said James O’Connor, Racing’s executive vice president of development. “On top of all that it is also nice that Christen gets to come back to the league and play for a new team at home in Los Angeles. We wish her the very best of luck at Angel City.”

Racing Louisville acquired rights to Press during the 2020 expansion draft from the Utah Royals. She played for Manchester United through England’s FA Women’s Super League 2020-2021 season and also featured on the bronze medal-winning US Olympic squad in Tokyo.

Racing Louisville continues action this week on the road against Kansas City on Wednesday and Sunday against Houston Dash.

