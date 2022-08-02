Emina Ekic's brilliant goal helps Racing Louisville draw Chicago in Challenge Cup

Saturday night's draw marks the second time the teams have tied in this year’s NWSL Challenge Cup.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two professional goals for Emina Ekic, two highlight-reel moments for the Louisville native playing for her hometown team.

Ekic’s screamer of a free kick from distance in the 76th minute helped Racing Louisville FC edge out a 1-1 draw against the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium, marking the second time the teams have tied in this year’s NWSL Challenge Cup.

“I practice that shot 100 times,” Ekic said. “Once I set the ball down, (team captain Gemma Bonner) was like, ‘What are you going to do? Where are you going to go?’ I said I was going to go left.”

Left she went, drilling her shot into the top corner well past the outstretched arms of U.S. national team goalkeeper and Chicago star Alyssa Naeher.

Racing Louisville improved 1-1-3 in the Challenge Cup, the league-wide NWSL tournament that will conclude group play next weekend.

While first place in the Central Division is out of reach, a point kept Racing Louisville’s hopes alive for advancing to the Challenge Cup semifinals potentially as the best-finishing second-place team in the competition.

“First half was OK, but not amazing – in the second half, much better,” said Racing coach Kim Björkegren. “When we changed, bringing on three players (in the 66th minute), that gave the team a lot of energy. The end of the game, we controlled. We had the momentum. We were close to winning the game, so I’m proud about the team’s fight and spirit to keep working for 90 minutes.

“You always want to win a home game, but we did our best, especially in the second half.”

To midfielder Freja Olofsson, that Racing is in this position shows the progress of the second-year club.

Chicago zapped the energy of the crowd with a seventh-minute goal from defender Amanda Kowalski, who tapped in a rebound after Racing goalkeeper Katie Lund batted away Mallory Pugh’s dangerous cross into the box.

But Racing rallied, with midfielder Lauren Milliet almost scoring with a flick-on from Jaelin Howell’s whipped-in cross. Racing outshot Chicago, 13-9, and poured on the pressure in the second half. Ekic nearly scored the game-winner in the 89th minute on a free kick from an almost identical location as her first goal.

“We talk a lot about mentality,” Olofsson said. “As a group, we’ve come together a lot. Last year was our first year in the league, and now we might feel some pressure that we need more results, we need better results, we want more results.”

Racing has seven goals in five Challenge Cup matches, with seven different scorers. Ekic joined Bonner, Milliet, Kirsten Davis, Cece Kizer and Jess McDonald in scoring during the tournament, with the seventh goal coming via a Kansas City own goal.

Bonner played the full 90 minutes for her fifth consecutive, wearing the captain’s arm band in as many matches.

Katie Lund’s five saves against Chicago pushed her competition tally to 20.

