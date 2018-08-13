KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt says nobody has emerged as a front-runner in the Volunteers' quarterback competition.

Incumbent starter Jarrett Guarantano is attempting to hold off challenges from Stanford graduate transfer Keller Chryst, sophomore Will McBride and freshman JT Shrout.

Pruitt said Sunday after the Vols' first preseason scrimmage that "there's really nobody (who's) kind of separated himself yet."

Guarantano and Chryst are the most experienced candidates.

Guarantano started six of Tennessee's final seven games as a redshirt freshman last season and completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 997 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Chryst won 11 of his 13 career starts at Stanford but lost his job to K.J. Costello last season.

Tennessee opens the season Sept. 1 against West Virginia at Charlotte, North Carolina.

