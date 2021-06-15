Pride Night celebrations scheduled for upcoming Racing, Louisville City FC matches

The celebrations will take place June 23 and June 26 and will serve as a bridge to further align with the LGBTQ+ community and fundraise for local nonprofits.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The spirit of Pride is coming to Lynn Family Stadium as the parent company of Racing Louisville FC and Louisville City FC have announced celebrations in conjunction with upcoming games.

According to a news release, Racing’s June 23 match against the NC Courage and LouCity’s June 26 showdown against Indy Eleven will serve as a bridge to further align with the LGBTQ+ community and fundraise for associated local nonprofits.

Officials said proceeds from Pride merchandise, sold online and at Lynn Family Stadium, will go toward the Louisville Pride Foundation.

There’s also a “Prideraiser” which pledges to donate to the Louisville Youth Group for every Racing or LouCity scored during June.

Players will take part in Pride Night recognition with Racing’s kits to be decorated in rainbow numbers and LouCity wearing their special Pride warmup jersey.

“Having the chance to be a part of our Pride Night planning and Pride Month activations has been really special,” Lauren Schuster, the clubs’ community engagement coordinator, said. “As an organization, developing the growth and continuing to foster a meaningful relationship with the LGBTQ+ community is imperative to us.

Officials said there will be several activations, including a performance of the National Anthem by Voices of Kentuckiana – a chorus celebrating diversity will perform at the games.

Following the games, officials said to head to PLAY Dance Bar on East Washington Street for Pride Night after parties. There will be a custom cocktail and proceeds from that will also go to the Louisville Pride Foundation.

Soccer Holdings said they plan to go beyond Pride with workshops and trainings from Queer Kentucky to educate its employees further about inclusion, diversity, intersectionality and trans-inclusivity.

