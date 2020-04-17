LOUISVILLE, Ky. — President Bill Clinton will join Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari on the second episode of the “Coffee with Cal” series.

The episode will stream on Calipari's series Facebook page. The episode is scheduled to air April 20 at 10:30 a.m.

Coach Calipari's series supports No Kid Hungry, World Central Kitchen, Blessings in a Backpack, Feeding America, and other child-focused COVID-19 relief initiatives administered by The Calipari Foundation.

The series aims to focus on positive messaging and conversation with high-profile guests from the worlds of sports, leadership, business, and entertainment.

The twenty-week series features Calipari and ESPN college basketball analyst and for Notre Dame player Jordan Cornette, who has agreed to serve as co-host of the show throughout the series.

The inaugural episode of "Coffee with Cal" had Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban as the featured guest.

For more information about the series visit CoffeeWithCal.org.

