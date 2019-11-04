LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's officially baseball season in Louisville! The Louisville Bats are preparing to take the field for their home opener at Slugger Field tonight.

This is the 20th anniversary of the team’s home opener as the Bats take on the Gwinnett Stripers at 7 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

If you get there early, you could get an exclusive 20th Season calendar celebrating the history of Louisville Slugger Field. Once you get to the game, you can enjoy 16 oz. Bud and Bud Light drafts for $2 for Thirsty Thursday. Also, Ramiro’s Cantina Taco Truck will be stopping by the Jackson Patio to sell $4 street tacos throughout the night.

Speaking of food, Slugger Field is offering a variety of new concessions for 2019. Standouts for this year include the Walking Taco, a twist on the stadium’s nachos, Super Loaded Tots (or fries), and a Chicken and Waffle Sandwich compete with honey butter and breakfast syrup.

Check out a sneak preview of this year's new food items at Slugger Field:

The forecast for tonight’s game is pretty close to a home run, according to Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish. Expect warm and breezy conditions with temperatures in the 70’s in time for the first pitch.

If you can’t make it for the home opener, you can still get in on the fun with the Thunder event at Slugger Field on Saturday. Your ticket purchase gets you in to watch the game, air show, and fireworks for Thunder Over Louisville. The stadium offers a guaranteed seat, clean restrooms, and concessions throughout the day. The Bats will also be playing as the Derby City Mint Juleps this weekend.

For more information, visit the Louisville Bats website.

MORE ON THE BATS:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.