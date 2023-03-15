16 Pickleball courts coming to Lottie Oglesby Park in Jeffersonville

City officials said the new "state-of-the-art" addition will include a covered picnic pavilion with restrooms and walking trails for the community to enjoy.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Indiana — Across the Ohio River, the city of Jeffersonville is investing in a fast-growing social sport in a big way.

The southern Indiana city plans to build 16 new, well-lit Pickleball courts at Lottie Oglesby Park. The park is just off Ewing Lane.

City officials said the new "state-of-the-art" addition will include a covered picnic pavilion with restrooms and walking trails for the community to enjoy.

There's no exact date for when construction will begin, however, officials expect the courts to open later this year.

Earlier this year a new Pickleball facility with riverfront views in Louisville said it has nearly completed its six-court complex.

What is Pickleball?

The sport reportedly got its name on a family vacation with a dog named Pickles.

It has since grown into a national sport with millions of players across the United States. Pickleball has grown so fast due to its accessibility for all ages.

One professional pickleball player told WHAS11's sister station KSDK that the sport essentially functions like a large version of ping pong while standing on the ping pong table.

Unlike in other sports, hitting the ball as hard as possible doesn't equal a win.

Pickleball courts are 44 feet long and 20 feet wide. Matches are won in what's called "the kitchen," a 7-foot zone from the net where you play "the dink game."

Still doesn't make sense? That's okay, here's a video explaining how it works:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.