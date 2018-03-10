LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - USA Today released a list of the highest paid coaches in college football, and to no one's surprise, Alabama's Nick Saban topped the list at $8.3 million.

What might be surprising, though, is that both Bobby Petrino and Mark Stoops are two of the most paid college football coaches in the country, USA Today analyses shows.

Petrino, No. 25 on the list, makes over $3.9 million a season — with an additional $500,000 bonus if the team's single-year NCAA Academic Progress Rate (APR) figure is at least 935. The benchmark is just above the minimum four-year average of 930 that the NCAA requires for teams to be eligible for postseason play.

According to USA Today, Petrino has gotten the bonus in each of his first four years since his return in 2014. If the team reaches the APR goal and plays in a bowl game, which the team has done every year since 2014, Petrino also receives a bonus just over $370,000.

Mark Stoops, who received a one-year contract extension in 2017, comes in at No. 23 on the list. Stoops will make over $4 million this season, as he receives scheduled annual increases of $250,000 every year of his contract.

Stoops is also eligible for $3.1 million in bonuses, including $250,000 if the Wildcats reach seven wins — and then another $250,000 for each additional win. The Wildcats won seven games in 2016 and 2017, and are expected to reach the number again as they have gone 5-0 to start the season.

Other notable coaching salaries include Ohio State's Urban Meyer, who receives $7.6 million before bonuses, and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who makes $7.5 million — as well getting $2 million as part of a loan/life insurance arrangement.

© 2018 WHAS-TV