Penix, No. 10 Indiana blank Michigan State 24-0

The Hoosiers set up a showdown next weekend against Ohio State, the only other unbeaten team in the Big Ten East.
Credit: AP
Indiana defensive back Tiawan Mullen (3) intercepts a pass intended for Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michael Penix Jr. threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 10 Indiana remained unbeaten with an easy 24-0 victory over Michigan State. 

Penix threw two interceptions in the first half, but that didn’t hurt much. The Spartans were just as sloppy — to the point where quarterback Rocky Lombardi was pulled in the second quarter. 

Ty Fryfogle had 11 catches for 200 yards and a pair of TDs for Indiana. 

He did most of that in the first two quarters, when all the game’s scoring occurred. The Hoosiers set up a showdown next weekend against Ohio State, the only other unbeaten team in the Big Ten East. 

