Pac-12 cancels 2020 football season, other sports amid coronavirus concerns

Less than a week after releasing its updated schedule, the Big Ten won't be moving forward with its 2020 season. The Pac-12 has followed suit.

The Pac-12 Conference has announced that it will postpone all sports competitions and events through the end of the calendar year.

The vote to postpone these sports was unanimous.

The hits keep on coming for college and professional sports amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Now the 2020 college football season could be sidelined.

On Tuesday, the presidents of the universities in the Big 10 voted to postpone its 2020 football season.

Athletes from several Pac-12 schools, which includes the University of Washington and Washington State University, have already threatened not to play if their demands on racial injustice and coronavirus safety measures aren't met.

"Student-athletes impacted by the postponement will continue to have their scholarships guaranteed. Additionally, the Pac-12 Conference strongly encourages that the NCAA grant students who opt out of competition this academic year an additional year of eligibility. As part of their guaranteed scholarships, they will continue to have university support, including academic advising and tutoring, among other support services," the Conference said in a release.

“We know that this is a difficult day for our student-athletes, and our hearts go out to them and their families. We have made clear that all of their scholarships will be guaranteed, and that as a Conference we are strongly encouraging the NCAA to grant them an additional year of eligibility," said Larry Scott, the Pax-12 Commissioner.

The Conference also announced that when conditions improve, it would consider a return to competition for impacted sports after Jan. 1, 2021.

The Mountain West Conference has canceled all 2020 fall sports and may reschedule the football season for spring.

The decision to postpone the fall sports' seasons affects men’s and women’s cross country, football, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

