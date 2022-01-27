Louisville outdoors show returns to Kentucky Expo Center

"Twiggy" is just one of the many exhibitors at this week's Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Possibly the biggest star of this year's Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow this week is a water skiing squirrel.

"Twiggy" has been entertaining kids and adults alike since 1979. The bushy-tailed skier helps remind audiences about the importance of water safety.

Teaching a baby squirrel how to water ski was originally a joke made by Chuck Best and his wife Lou Ann. The pair found the baby squirrel blown away from its nest following a hurricane.

Lou Ann told WHAS11 News that after her husband tragically drowned trying to save his step-father, she and Twiggy started teaching audiences across the globe about water safety.

Twiggy's website bio said she got her name because she would chew the leaves off Lou Ann's house plants leaving nothing but twigs.

Lou Ann jokingly said training a squirrel how to water ski is like training a husband.

"You give it lots of love and affection," she said. "And you tell them the same thing over and over."

But whether you're there to see a squirrel water ski, hitting the water yourself, camping or just hitting the road--there's something at this year's Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow for everyone.

The winter event has been around for more than 60 years, giving people a glimpse at the best the outdoors has to offer.

The exhibit will run until Jan. 30, 2022 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Tickets are on sale online and masks are encouraged for attendees ages 2 and up.

