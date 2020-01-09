The bears actually hopped on the tracks in front of the mountain coaster rider as he was descending a hill.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Well, one Smoky Mountain tourist likely got more than they bargained for on a trip to Anakeesta.

A video posted by user @ricktock69 on Tiktok a couple of days ago shows a visitor's close encounter with a mother bear and two cubs.

The rider is on the Rail Runner, a mountain coaster. Luckily, the rider can control how fast the sled is going, because as he started down a hill, the bear family came out of the woods.

As onlookers gasped in amazement, the mother bear actually put both front paws on the tracks in front of the rider!

"Oh no! Stop it!" one person said.

The rider managed to slow his descent as first one of the cubs, then the mother, hopped right up on the track!

"Bet that person is freaking out," said another person.

When the rider was just a few feet away, the mother, then the cub, hopped off and went on their way. The other club climbed under the tracks.

Bears are a common sighting at Anakeesta, an entertainment area located on top of a mountain in Gatlinburg, but that visitor got a much closer view than most!