FRANKFORT, Ky. — As a new year begins, a new fishing season is about to kick off in Kentuckiana.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife announced new fishing regulations that will go into effect on March 1.

The following regulations will be active statewide:

-Walleye, sauger, and saugeye have a 14-inch minimum size limit and a six-fish daily creel limit

-There will be a 12-inch minimum size limit on catfish stocked by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife because there is not enough natural reproduction to sustain a "robust" population.

-Paddlefish (also sometimes known as spoonbills) will be under a two-fish daily creel limit and a four-fish possession limit for traditional and non-traditional fishing methods.

-Live wild-caught mooneye and goldeye species may only be used in the waters from which they were collected. This regulation is aimed at helping stem the movement of young Asian carp.

RELATED: Fishing and hunting licenses, permits now on sale in Kentucky

Several special regulations on certain waters will also go into effect March 1. You can see those regulations here.

Anglers will soon be able to obtain a copy of the 2019-2020 Kentucky Fishing and Boating Guide wherever fishing licenses are old and online at www.fw.ky.gov.