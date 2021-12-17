Here's what you'll pay to hunt and fish in Indiana in 2022

Most of the fees for hunting, fishing and trapping in Indiana have remained the same since 2006.

INDIANAPOLIS — It will cost a little more to hunt and fish in Indiana next year.

The Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife announced Friday that fees for hunting, fishing and trapping licenses will go up next year for the first time since 2006.

The fee increases will impact personal licenses purchased for the 2022-2023 license year, which runs from April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023. Those licenses go on sale in January.

There will be no increase for licenses for the current year, which runs through March 31, 2022, even if the license is bought after Jan. 1, 2022, DNR said in a release.

A combination hunting and fishing license for Indiana residents will now cost $32, up from $25. An annual fishing license increases from $17 to $23 and an annual hunting license will now cost $20, up $3 from previous years.

The only license that isn't increasing is the annual senior fishing license, which will still be $3, though a senior "fish-for-life" license is increasing from $17 to $23.

Non-residents will see larger increases, including paying $60 for an annual fishing license, a $25 increase, and $90 for an annual hunting license, up $10 from previous years.

Commercial license fees are also increasing. DNR said some of those fees haven't gone up since the 1980s.

Click here to see the full list of license fees, including increases.

Indiana DNR said the fees will go toward maintaining programs and services for the Division of Fish & Wildlife, as wells as funding the DNR Division of Law Enforcement to enforce the laws governing natural resources in the state and provide public safety.