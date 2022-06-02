You can fish free in Kentucky, Indiana this weekend

Both states are offering residents a few days this season where fishing is allowed without a license.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This weekend, June 4 and June 5, both Kentucky and Indiana are offering free fishing days.

If you want to fish any other day this year, however, note you will need to purchase a fishing license.

Here's everything you need to know about the free fishing days:

Kentucky

Everyone is invited to participate at Kentucky lakes, streams and rivers on June 4-5, a statement from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said.

Although people don't need licenses or permits to fish, they still must follow size and number limits, the agency said.

As part of the weekend, several communities around the state are hosting youth fishing events on Saturday including the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife headquarters in Frankfort, which will offer fishing for ages 15 and younger from 9 a.m. to noon at its upper lake.

The waterway will open to all ages after noon.

Indiana

Indiana's Department of Natural Resources is hosting four free fishing days this weekend. Those days include:

Sunday, May 1

Saturday, June 4

Sunday, June 5

Saturday, Sept. 24

According to our sister station WTHR, the DNR says free fishing days are great for people wanting to learn how to fish, taking young people fishing or introducing a friend to fishing.

People can also take advantage of the "Learn to Fish Program" without a fishing license on these days as well.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.