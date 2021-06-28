Manual grad Yared Nuguse qualifies for Olympics

The NCAA record holder finished third in the 1,500 meter Olympic trials to punch his ticket to Tokyo.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another Louisvillian is going to Tokyo!

Yared Nuguse finished third in the 1,500 meter Olympic trials Sunday night, solidifying his place on Team USA.

The Louisville native won the Kentucky Cross Country State Championship while at duPont Manual High School, and placed first in multiple events at the Kentucky Class AAA Track and Field Championships his senior year.

Nuguse then went to Notre Dame, winning two NCAA titles in the indoor distance medley relay and the outdoor 1500m.

During his senior year, Nuguse became the first Notre Dame men's runner to win the ACC Cross Country individual title and helped the team earn runner-up status at the NCAA Championships.

He also broke the 1500m NCAA record with a time of 3:34.68 in the prelims of the ACC Championships, hitting the Olympic standard. He ran Sunday's final in 3:36.19, finishing behind NCAA champion Cole Hocker and reigning Olympic gold medalist Matthew Centrowitz.

Yared Nuguse: Olympian



Here is the final 200m from his incredible performance.#GoIrish☘️pic.twitter.com/QkTtFpt6T5 — Notre Dame XC/TF (@NDXCTF) June 28, 2021

While not a Kentucky native, former University of Kentucky star Sydney McLaughlin also punched her ticket to Tokyo Sunday. McLaughlin set the world record in the 400m hurdles with a time of 51.90 seconds. She is the first woman to break 52 seconds in the event.

Former Wildcats Daniel Roberts, Javianne Oliver and Keni Harrison also made Team USA during Track and Field trials. UK alum Jasmine Camacho-Quinn and standout Leah Nugent made Puerto Rico and Jamaica's Olympic teams.

Louisville natives Ronnie Baker and Brooke Forde also qualified for the Olympics earlier this month, as well as former University of Louisville swimmer Zach Harting.

