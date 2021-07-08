Sue Bird and Larry Bird are two of the greatest basketball players. Are they related?

Sue Bird and Team USA are playing for gold tonight against Japan.

TOKYO, Japan — Boston Celtics legend and NBA Hall of Famer Larry Bird was part of one of the greatest men's Olympic basketball teams ever.

He was a co-captain of the 1992 Dream Team, featuring Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan in Barcelona.

Sue Bird, a legend of similar stature, is vying for her fifth straight gold medal when Team USA takes on Japan Saturday night in the Tokyo Olympics.

So are the two related? The question comes up regularly on social media and by way of Google searches.

The two are not related. They simply share the same last name and are both amazing basketball players.

Sue Bird is likely playing in her final Olympics. The 40-year-old was picked first overall in the 2002 WNBA draft by the Seattle Storm and is considered one of the greatest players in WNBA history.

Larry Bird, now 65, was picked sixth overall of the 1978 NBA Draft. He played for 13 seasons in the league.