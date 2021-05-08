Indiana's Sarah Hildebrandt takes Olympic bronze with another dominating wrestling win

Hildebrandt beat three of her four opponents by technical superiority, meaning she won by more than 10 points.

TOKYO, Japan — Another Indiana athlete is coming home from Tokyo as an Olympic medalist.

Sarah Hildebrandt, a Granger native who graduated from Penn High School, won her semifinal match in the women's 50-kilogram freestyle wrestling competition to claim one of the bronze medals in the event.

Hildebrandt defeated Ukranian Oksana Livach, 12-1 by technical superiority, to take the medal. It was the third match she won by superiority - meaning she gained at least a 10-point lead on her opponent, immediately ending the match - at the Tokyo Olympics.

Bringing home some hardware. 🥉@sarhilde is your women's freestyle 50 kg bronze medalist. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/Kb2IJEr7rX — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 7, 2021

She was wrestling in the semifinal after a heartbreaking, last-second loss to eventual silver medalist Sun Yanan of China.

Hildebrandt is the fourth American woman to medal in Tokyo. Tamyra Mensah-Stock won gold, Adeline Gray earned silver and Helen Maroulis followed up her gold from 2016 with a bronze.