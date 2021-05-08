x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Olympics

Indiana's Sarah Hildebrandt takes Olympic bronze with another dominating wrestling win

Hildebrandt beat three of her four opponents by technical superiority, meaning she won by more than 10 points.

TOKYO, Japan — Another Indiana athlete is coming home from Tokyo as an Olympic medalist.

Sarah Hildebrandt, a Granger native who graduated from Penn High School, won her semifinal match in the women's 50-kilogram freestyle wrestling competition to claim one of the bronze medals in the event. 

Hildebrandt defeated Ukranian Oksana Livach, 12-1 by technical superiority, to take the medal. It was the third match she won by superiority - meaning she gained at least a 10-point lead on her opponent, immediately ending the match - at the Tokyo Olympics. 

She was wrestling in the semifinal after a heartbreaking, last-second loss to eventual silver medalist Sun Yanan of China. 

RELATED: 'I want that medal' | Granger native Sarah Hildebrandt starts first Olympic medal quest Thursday night

Hildebrandt is the fourth American woman to medal in Tokyo. Tamyra Mensah-Stock won gold, Adeline Gray earned silver and Helen Maroulis followed up her gold from 2016 with a bronze.

As a team, the United States won nine medals in wrestling in the Tokyo Olympics, more than any other nation and the most it has won since the 1984 Games.

Related Articles