Indiana's Sarah Hildebrandt takes Olympic bronze with another dominating wrestling win

TOKYO, Japan — Another Indiana athlete is coming home from Tokyo as an Olympic medalist.
Sarah Hildebrandt, a Granger native who graduated from Penn High School, won her semifinal match in the women's 50-kilogram freestyle wrestling competition to claim one of the bronze medals in the event.
Hildebrandt defeated Ukranian Oksana Livach, 12-1 by technical superiority, to take the medal. It was the third match she won by superiority - meaning she gained at least a 10-point lead on her opponent, immediately ending the match - at the Tokyo Olympics.
She was wrestling in the semifinal after a heartbreaking, last-second loss to eventual silver medalist Sun Yanan of China.
Hildebrandt is the fourth American woman to medal in Tokyo. Tamyra Mensah-Stock won gold, Adeline Gray earned silver and Helen Maroulis followed up her gold from 2016 with a bronze.
As a team, the United States won nine medals in wrestling in the Tokyo Olympics, more than any other nation and the most it has won since the 1984 Games.