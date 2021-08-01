The 27-year-old Ballard High alum had a strong start ultimately yielding late in the dash to cross the line in 9.95 seconds.

TOKYO, Japan — Louisville native Ronnie Baker finished in fifth place in the men's Olympic 100-meter race Sunday morning.

The 27-year-old Ballard High School graduate had a strong start ultimately yielding late in the dash to cross the line in 9.95 seconds.

Italy's Marcell Jacobs held off competitors for a surprise win crossing the line in 9.8 seconds.The marquee sprint gold is heading to Italy for the first time.

Jacobs topped America's Fred Kerley and Canada's Andre DeGrasse to take the spot held for the past 13 years by the now-retired Usain Bolt.

Here are the full results for the men's 100m dash:

Lamont Marcell Jacobs, Italy (9.80 seconds) Fred Kerley, United States (9.84) Andre De Grasse, Canada (9.89) Akani Simbine, South Africa (9.93) Ronnie Baker, United States (9.95) Bingtian Su, China (9.98) Enoch Adegoke, Nigeria (DNF) Zharnel Hughes, Great Britain (Disqualified)

Lamont Marcell Jacobs for the GOLD in the men's 100m final. Fred Kerley brings home the silver. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/fxvMGjIYHU — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 1, 2021

Baker's run in the Olympics is not quite over. He is expected to be a member of the US men's 4x100 meter relay team. The team is scheduled to compete Friday, August 6.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

