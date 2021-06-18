Three IU swimmers clinch spot in Tokyo Olympics

Zach Apple, Michael Brinegar and Blake Pieroni qualified for Team USA at the men's swimming trials in Omaha.

OMAHA, Neb. — Three Indiana University swimmers punched their tickets to Tokyo Thursday night.

Columbus native Michael Brinegar came in second during Thursday's men's 800-meter freestyle final at the U.S. Swimming Trials in Omaha, Nebraska. While Brinegar won't know for sure if he made the Olympic team until trials are over, it's likely that his finish will earn him a spot on Team USA.

Brinegar, a two-time All-American, just finished his redshirt sophomore year for IU.

Zach Apple, a 2019 IU alum, finished second in the men's 100-meter freestyle final Thursday to secure his spot on Team USA.

Blake Pieroni, who missed a chance at the Olympic team earlier in the week when he finished seventh in the 200-meter freestyle, finished third in the 100-meter freestyle. That finish places him with Apple on the 100-meter freestyle relay team in Tokyo.

Phenom Lilly King continued her domination Thursday, finishing first in the women's 200-meter breaststroke semifinals, seven-hundredths of a second ahead of Annie Lazor, who trains in Bloomington.